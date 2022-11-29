Financial crisis: Balochistan CM to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has decided to meet Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to discuss financial crisis in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Balochistan CM will visit Islamabad along with provincial leadership to discuss financial crisis with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The spokesperson of provincial government, in a statement, said that the Chief Minister will draw the Prime Minister’s attention to the negligence in the ongoing projects.

The delegation will include parliamentary leaders, Senators and assembly members, the spokesperson added. CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo will take provincial leadership into confidence before the meeting.

Earlier in November, Balochistan Assembly constituted a special committee to take up the issue of low gas pressure in Quetta and other parts of the province with the federal government.

According to details, the committee – which will be headed by acting speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail – will take up the issue of low gas pressure in Quetta and other parts of the province with the federal government.

The committee was formed after Parliamentary Secretary for Health Khalil Garage Bhutto moved the motion against gas and electricity shortages in the assembly.

Comments