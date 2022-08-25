Rana Sanaullah booked under terrorism charges

GUJRAT: A first information report (FIR) was filed against Interior Minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Gujrat’s Industrial Area Police Station on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of common citizen Shahkaz Aslam.

According to the FIR’s content, Sanaullah blatantly targeted honorable judiciary and government officials in 2021.

The FIR’s copy, available with ARY News, further read that Rana Sanaullah’s statement has instilled anxiety, terror, and unrest among the public.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retd) Hasim Dogar said the charges framed in the FIR against the incumbent interior minister are serious and action would be taken in accordance with the law.

آج گجرات کے تھانہ انڈسٹریل ایریا میں رانا ثنا اللہ کے خلاف معزز عدلیہ اور سرکاری افسران کو ڈرانے دھمکانے کے خلاف پولیس نے ایف آی آر درج کر لی ہے۔ انتہای سنگین الزامات ہیں اور آئین اور قانون کے تحت کاروائ عمل میں لائ جاے گی pic.twitter.com/al5f7Dz3SU — Col (R) Muhammad Hashim| Home Minister Punjab. (@ColhashimDogar) August 25, 2022

The recent FIR against Rana Sanaullah comes days after a terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

The ATC today approved the interim bail of the PTI chairman until September 01 against a surety bond of Rs100,000 and directed him to appear before the court again.

