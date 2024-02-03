“FIR should be filed against Poonam Pandey”

The Cine Workers Association of India demands an FIR to be filed against actor and reality TV star Poonam Pandey, after her fake death stunt, for cancer awareness.

The news of the fake death of Poonam Pandey came on Friday morning when her manager announced in a social media post that the former ‘Lock Upp’ contestant passed away after battling cervical cancer.

However, the celebrity clarified in a video statement this morning that she is well and alive, while the stunt was to raise awareness about the disease. “I am here to tell you that, unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable. All you have to do is, you have to get your tests done and you have to get HPV vaccine,” Pandey said in the clip.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now issued a statement on the matter, demanding Mumbai Police to file an FIR against Pandey and her manager, who confirmed the false news to media.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, formerly termed Twitter, the union wrote, “The Fake PR stunt by Model and Actress Poonam Pandey is highly wrong. Using the guise of Cervical Cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable.”

“After this news, people may hesitate to believe any Death news in the Indian film industry. No one in the film industry Stoops to such levels for PR,” read the post.

The Fake PR stunt by Model and Actress Poonam Pandey is highly wrong. Using the guise of Cervical Cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable. After this news, people may hesitate to believe any Death news in the Indian film industry. No one in the film industry Stoops to such… pic.twitter.com/CnKmmsCUoQ — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAofficial) February 3, 2024

The organization further urged that since the false news was confirmed by Poonam Pandey’s manager, an FIR should be filed against both of them to ‘prevent anyone exploiting their own death news for personal gains (PR)’.

Earlier, several social users also called out Pandey for her way of spreading awareness about a fatal illness.

The actor apologized for her drastic measure but insisted that the fake death stunt was for a ‘greater purpose’.

