Firdous Shamim Naqvi expelled from polling station for ‘opening’ ballot boxes

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday took notice of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi for allegedly breaking the seal of ballot boxes, ARY News reported.

The ECP has issued directives to expel Firdous Shamim Naqvi from the polling station.

A video of Naqvi opening the seal of a ballot box amid voting in Karachi LG polls went viral on social media. The incident took place in the polling station of UC ward 4 of the Soldier Bazar area of the city.

پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کے الیکشن سیل کی جانب سے الیکشن کمیشن پاکستان کو شکایت پی پی پی کی پی ٹی آئی کے رکنِ سندھ اسمبلی فردوس شمیم نقوی کے خلاف شکایت @Sen_TajHaider @ECP_Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ZmFwrleFOp — Pakistan Peoples Party – PPP (@PPP_Org) January 15, 2023

Reacting to the matter, PPP wrote a letter to the ECP to lodge a complaint against Naqvi for violation of election rules. PPP leader Taj Haider urged the ECP for immediate notice and action against the PTI leader.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has urged the people of Karachi and Hyderabad to take part in the electoral exercise and express their confidence in democracy.

In his message, he assured the voters that the ECP will ensure elections without any interference and that any attempt at orchestrating violence will be tackled with full force.

He also said that local governments were inevitable for democracy and progress.

ECP, polling staff and law enforcement agencies will live up to the expectations of the voters in ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, CEC Raja added.

He warned of strict action against those who violate the code of conduct.

