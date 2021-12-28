Fire breaks out at Karachi garment factory

KARACHI: A hue fire erupted at a garment factory in Karachi’s Site area early Tuesday morning, ARY News reported.

Over half a dozen fire trucks have arrived at the site and are struggling to put out the blaze as soon as possible.

There are no reports of injuries or loss of life in the fire incident. All the employees have been successfully moved to safety.

The cause of the blaze would be determined once it is doused.

In August this year, at least 16 labourers had burnt to death as a blaze erupted in a chemical factory located in Korangi’s Mehran Town of the port city.

The labourers working for the factory had said that there was only one way to enter or exit the building and the blaze made it impossible to reach it.