Fire breaks out at superstore in Karachi

KARACHI: A fire broke out in the warehouse of a renowned superstore near Karachi’s Jail Chowrangi area on Wednesday.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire broke out in the basement of the superstore, which intensified rapidly.

According to officials, six fire brigade vehicles are engaged in fighting the blaze. Considering the severity of the fire, it has been declared a third-degree fire and fire brigade vehicles from all over the city have been called on the spot.

The police officials said that the staff and customers of the departmental store were safe and there were no reports of the presence of anyone inside the store.

According to a Rangers spokesman, the paramilitary personnel were present at the scene after the fire broke out in the warehouse of a superstore near Jail Chowrangi and were working with rescue teams to bring the fire under control.