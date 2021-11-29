Fire breaks out in Karachi shanties erect on empty plot

KARACHI: In an unsettling event on Monday in the central district of the port city, a blaze has broken out after a suspected cylinder blast that has gutted at least 30 shanties erected on an empty plot, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue sources and fire brigade, at least five fire tenders have been dedicated to put it out but the fire erupted into an intense blaze.

The fire ensued what apparently seemed like either a cylinder burst or PMT explosion, and it has engulfed at least 30 shanties so far, the rescue and security sources said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central said the area near Nagan Chowrangi where the flames rose mostly comprised of katchi basti where the poor-income-class people had found refuge.

In order to extinguish the flames, the water board managing director has said the hydrant at Sakhi Hassan has dispatched a number of water tankers to help the fire fighters.

We shall keep reinforcing the fire team’s strength by sending water tankers to their aid until the fire has been doused, MD said.

Mother burnt to death, three children injured in Karachi house fire

Just earlier today, a woman was burnt to death, while her three children received severe burn injuries when a fire broke out in a house located in the Garden area of Karachi.

Rescue sources said the fire erupted in the house located at Garden’s Albela Signal. As a result, the woman and her three children sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, but the mother of the children breathed her last

