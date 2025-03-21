Fire engulfs building near Karachi’s Baloch Colony

At least 10 persons were trapped as a massive fire broke out in a building near Baloch Colony Bridge in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday, citing rescue authorities.

Getting the information about fire, the rescue teams reached the spot for rescue work. Eight fire brigade vehicles are engaged in efforts to control the blaze.

Reports indicate that more than ten people are trapped on the rooftop of the affected building.

The fire, which initially started on the second floor, has spread down to the basement, raising concerns over further damage.

Rescue teams are working to evacuate those stranded while firefighters continue their operation to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Last year, furniture worth millions of rupees reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out at the furniture market near Kamran Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Johar.

The fire initially started in nearby bushes and quickly spread to the market.

Upon receiving information, seven fire brigade vehicles rushed to the site and worked tirelessly to douse the flames.

The intense fire engulfed multiple shops in the furniture market, forced shopkeepers to scramble to save their merchandise.

Rescue 1122 reported that over 40% of the furniture in the market was destroyed, with more than 80 shops affected.