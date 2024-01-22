Fire engulfs mobile market in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday in a mobile market located in Peshawar’s Saddar area.

According to rescue officials, the blaze, which started from the fourth floor of the building, quickly spread to the other floors, creating panic among the shopkeepers and customers.

More than 30 fire brigade vehicles and four water bowsers are taking part in the rescue operation. The fire is declared third-stage and being doused by the teams of the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Cantonment Board.

Rescue 1122 teams rescued four people, who were trapped inside the mobile market after the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but some sources said it might have been triggered by a short circuit or a gas leak.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident and assured the affected parties that they will be provided relief and assistance.

Separately on December 26, A fire broke out in Karachi’s Saddar mobile market which was doused by the rescue staff after hours of struggle.

The blaze erupted at Saddar Shah Jahan mobile market,

According to Saddar Electronics Dealers Association President, Rizwan Irfan, more than 100 shops in the market were damaged and the trades suffered the loss of millions of rupees.