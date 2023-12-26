Fire erupts at Karachi’s Saddar mobile market

KARACHI: Fire broke out in Karachi’s Saddar mobile market has been doused after hours of struggle, ARY News reported, quoting fire brigade authorities.

As per details, the blaze erupted at Saddar Shah Jahan mobile market, in the early morning and quickly spread to numerous shops, creating a challenging situation for the authorities.

Promptly responding to the emergency, five fire tenders and two water bowers combated the fire.

According to Saddar Electronics Dealers Association President, Rizwan Irfan, more than 100 shops in the market were damaged and the trades suffered the loss of millions of rupees.

Irfan said a fire safety system is present in the market, but the blaze quickly engulfed shops.

Efforts to bring the situation under control are underway, with the fire brigade resorting to breaking the locks and shutters of the shops in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

The authorities continue to work diligently to ensure the area’s and its residents’ safety.

In a separate incident, several families and traders were affected by a deadly fire that erupted at the multi-story Arshi Shopping Mall located in the Ayesha Manzil area of Karachi.

The furniture shops caught fire at the shopping mall. The fire engulfed several residential apartments and 130 shops turning several jewellery and garment shops into ashes in the multi-storey building.