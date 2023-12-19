Fire erupts in building at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

KARACHI: Following the horrific fire at Arshi Shopping Mall, another blaze emerged in a building at Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the fire erupted on the third floor of the building, but the situation is now deemed under control.

Four vehicles of fire brigade have reached the spot of incident whereas emergency has been imposed at NIPA, Safoora, and Landhi hydrants.

Furthermore, the police spokesperson said that no loss of life has been reported so far meanwhile the authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire outbreak.

In a separate incident, several families and traders were affected by a deadly fire that erupted at the multi-story Arshi Shopping Mall located in the Ayesha Manzil area of Karachi, leaving at least five persons dead.

The furniture shops caught fire at the shopping mall on Wednesday evening. The fire engulfed several residential apartments and 130 shops turning several jewellery and garment shops into ashes in the multi-storey building.

Later, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) declared the Arshi Heights building, which was affected by a deadly fire, safe for living.

After de-sealing of the building, residents started to move to their flats in the building, while the reports said the water was standing on the third and fourth floor of the building, which will be evacuated soon.