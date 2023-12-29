Fire erupts at Karachi’s towel factory

KARACHI: A fire broke out in the early hours of Friday in a multi-story towel factory located in the Korangi Industrial Area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the initial details received from the rescue officials, as many as six fire brigade vehicles are busy in firefighting operations, while it was reported that the fire broke out due to the explosion of the PMT transformer – transformers mounted on poles for electric utility distribution.

Meanwhile, the rescue team was present at the spot trying to control the fire, furthermore, no casualties were reported in the fire incident as only a watchman was present in the factory when the fire broke out, who informed the authorities about the incident.

This was the second fire incident this week in the metropolis.

Earlier to this incident, a fire broke out in Karachi’s Saddar mobile market has been doused after hours of struggle, quoting fire brigade authorities.

As per details, the blaze erupted at Saddar Shah Jahan mobile market, in the early morning and quickly spread to numerous shops, creating a challenging situation for the authorities.

Promptly responding to the emergency, five fire tenders and two water bowers combated the fire.

According to Saddar Electronics Dealers Association President, Rizwan Irfan, more than 100 shops in the market were damaged and the trades suffered the loss of millions of rupees.

Irfan said a fire safety system is present in the market, but the blaze quickly engulfed shops.