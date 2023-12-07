Fire erupts at Kharadar medicine market in Karachi

KARACHI: After Arshi Mall another fire erupted in a medicine market in Kharadar, Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, a fire erupted in the medicine market in Kharadar Karachi. Two fire brigade vehicles arrived at the spot of the incident immediately.

The fire brigade officials stated that the fire is under control and the cooling process is underway. Meanwhile, no loss of life has been reported in the incident.

Yesterday, several families were affected by a deadly fire that erupted at the multi-story Arshi Shopping Mall located in the Ayesha Manzil area of Karachi, leaving at least five persons dead.

Related: Four dead in Karachi’s Arshi Shopping Mall blaze



The fire engulfed several residential apartments and 130 shops turning several jewellery and garment shops into ashes in the multi-storey building.

Four out of five deceased persons have been identified. The deceased persons include Ghulam Raza, 35, Noman Baig, 38, Mustafa, 20, and Riaz, 30.

Later, the technical report of the investigation committee declared the first to fourth floors of the Arshi Heights building safe for living. However, the mezzanine and ground floor will remain closed pending necessary repairs.

The report revealed that the building was constructed 30 years ago but not included in the heritage list however there are no cracks in any part of the building.

The drainage system of Arshi Heights, situated within the building, was found faultless and stable.