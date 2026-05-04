SEOUL: There was a fire and ​an explosion on a vessel operated by ‌South Korean shipper HMM in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, the foreign ministry in Seoul said.

The government was ​checking intelligence that the vessel, HMM Namu, ​may have been attacked, Yonhap News reported ⁠citing government officials.

There were no casualties reported and ​authorities were investigating what caused the blaze that, ​HMM said, broke out in the engine room of the Panama-flagged cargo ship.

Twenty-four crew members, including six Korean nationals, ​were on board, the company told Reuters.

The ​U.S. military said two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers had entered ‌the ⁠Gulf to break an Iranian blockade and that two U.S. merchant ships had transited the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran said it had prevented a ​U.S. warship ​entering the ⁠Gulf.

“Our government will communicate closely with relevant countries regarding this matter and ​take necessary measures to ensure the safety ​of ⁠our vessels and crew members inside the Strait of Hormuz,” South Korea’s foreign ministry said in ⁠a ​statement.

Seoul has said 26 South ​Korean-flagged vessels were stranded there.