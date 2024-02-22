Firecracker blast leaves two dead in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: At least two dead and two others injured in a firecracker blast in Shinkiari Mansehra, ARY News reported.

As per details, DSP Yasin Janjua said that the blast occurred after fire erupted in firecracker material stuffed in a house in Mansehra.

Police officials said that the blast claimed the lives of two people whereas the two others have been shifted to hospital in critical condition and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, as many as eight individuals including children got injured in a bomb blast that occurred near a hospital in Quetta.

The police officials claimed that a total of three underage children, a policeman, and pedestrians were among the injured individuals in the Quetta bomb blast, while a bomb disposal squad is called after cordoning off the area.

In a separate incident, three shepherd children were dead in a landmine blast in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Local sources reported that the explosion occurred in the fields in Mir Ali, where the children, aged between 5 to 15 years, were grazing goats. The deceased children belonged to Khajoori Zakir Khel village, the police said.