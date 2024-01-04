North Waziristan landmine blast claims lives of three shepherd children

In a tragic incident, three shepherd children were dead in a landmine blast in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, quoting police.

Local sources report that the explosion occurred in the fields in Mir Ali, where the children, aged between 5 to 15 years, were grazing goats. The deceased children belonged to Khajoori Zakir Khel village, the police said.

The bodies were moved to the hospital for legal formalities.

The latest incident came after at least six barbers were killed by unidentified armed men in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the victims were running barber shops in the local bazaar, adding that they were abducted a day earlier and their bodies had been recovered on Tuesday from a nearby area.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the incident and started search for the arrest of culprits.