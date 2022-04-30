Firing at passenger van kills at least 5 in Ahmedpur Sharqia

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA: At least five people were shot dead as unknown gunmen opened fire at a passenger van in Ahmedpur Sharqia city in Punjab’s Bahawalpur district, ARY News reported.

As per rescue sources, the firing incident took place at KLP Road in Ahmedpur Sharqia, killing five people on the spot. The attackers managed to flee the crime scene safely. Meanwhile, Punjab IG has taken notice of the incident and directed the regional police officer (RPO) Bahawalpur to reach the crime scene immediately.

He has also sought a detailed report from the RPO and directed to constitution teams for the arrest of the killers.

