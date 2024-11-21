Firing claims lives of 38 including women in Lower Kurram

KURRAM: At least 38 dead, several others sustained injuries in firing on passenger vans in Lower Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Lower Kurram where vehicles coming to and from Peshawar and Kurram came under fire resulting in the death of 38 on the spot and several injured in critical condition.

The spokesperson of DPO Kurram stated that the Deputy Commissioner and DPO have reached the spot of incident. The SHO Yar Muhammad said that the injured have been rushed to nearby hospital.

Last month, at least 11 people lost their lives after clashes erupted between two tribes in Upper Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the 11 dead also include children and women whereas six others also sustained injuries.

Earlier, at least seven people dead in a firing incident over a land dispute in Lower Kurram district.

The incident occurred in the lower Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, the police are making efforts for a ceasefire between the two groups.

In a separate development, the security forces gunned down seven khawarij during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Kurram district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that the killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians.

It added that five khwarij were also injured in the IBO.