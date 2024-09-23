Seven gunned down over land dispute in Kurram

KURRAM: At least seven people dead in a firing incident over a land dispute in Lower Kurram district, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in the lower Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, the police are making efforts for a ceasefire between the two groups.

Earlier, a tragic incident was reported near the old Sabzi Mandi area in Baloch Para, where a son allegedly shot dead his father over a property dispute in Karachi.

According to police reports, the son, who is known to be a drug addict, shot his father in front of his mother following a heated argument over a property dispute.

The police revealed that the suspect fled the scene immediately after committing the crime, meanwhile, the police officials are currently conducting investigations to apprehend the accused.

READ: Son murders father over property dispute in Karachi

A similar incident was reported in Karachi, where a man has been arrested for torturing his father over a property dispute in the Sachal area of Karachi.

Following the appeal made by the tortured man through social media highlighting the violent behavior of his son, the police officials swiftly took action and arrested the individual involved in the incident.

According to the police, the arrested individual is involved in the property business and had instructed his father to sell the property and give him his share.