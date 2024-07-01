web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
- Advertisement -

Son arrested for torturing father over property dispute in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: In a disturbing case, a man has been arrested for torturing his father over a property dispute in the Sachal area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Following the appeal made by the tortured man through social media highlighting the violent behavior of his son, the police officials swiftly took action and arrested the individual involved in the incident.

According to the police, the arrested individual is involved in the property business and had instructed his father to sell the property and give him his share.

The police revealed that the accused frequently visited his father’s house accompanied by armed men, to scare his father.

Footage has emerged showing the accused threatening his father, further substantiating the claims of abuse.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.