Son arrested for torturing father over property dispute in Karachi

KARACHI: In a disturbing case, a man has been arrested for torturing his father over a property dispute in the Sachal area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Following the appeal made by the tortured man through social media highlighting the violent behavior of his son, the police officials swiftly took action and arrested the individual involved in the incident.

According to the police, the arrested individual is involved in the property business and had instructed his father to sell the property and give him his share.

The police revealed that the accused frequently visited his father’s house accompanied by armed men, to scare his father.

Footage has emerged showing the accused threatening his father, further substantiating the claims of abuse.