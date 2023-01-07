Firing in Karachi coaching centre: Police fails to arrest suspect

KARACHI: Sindh police have failed to arrest any suspect involved in the shooting incident in a coaching centre near Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, resulting in the killing of a ninth-grade student Ahsan Ali, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sharing important development of the murder case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Abdul Rahim Shirazi said that the police have identified the person, named Talha, who had supplied the weapon to the suspects.

The SSP East further said that the suspects – Luqman and Talha – reached the coaching centre and asked for Ahsan Ali. The teacher pointed out at the victim, and the accused shot at Ahsan and fled from the scene.

However, he said, the reason behind the shooting was not confirmed yet. Meanwhile, Abdul Rahim Sherazi assured that the prime accused will be arrested at the earliest. The police teams are still conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

A day earlier, a firing incident took place inside a coaching centre in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, leaving one student seriously wounded. The student succumbed to his wounds after being shifted to Civil Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries and lost his life.

Apart from this, the SSP said that there has been significant progress in the murder case of a woman two days ago. on January 5, the woman Sana was shot dead during a mugging incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that the heirs of Ahsan protested against the brutal murder of the student outside the Karachi Press Club by keeping the dead body of the student on road and demanded justice from the authorities.

