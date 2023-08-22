First international flight departs from Skardu airport

In a historic moment, the first international flight on Tuesday departed for Dubai from Skardu airport, which has recently got the status of an international airport.

The first flight with 160 passengers onboard took off from Skardu Airport for Dubai.

Earlier, Skardu airport welcomed its first-ever international flight from Dubai on August 14 – the Independence Day of Pakistan.

The flight was accorded a warm welcome upon arrival at the Skardu airport.

In June, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had started direct flights between Karachi and Skardu after launching direct flights from Lahore.

The first Lahore-Skardu flight was operated on June 3.

Skardu, nestled in the Karakoram mountain range, offers a breathtaking experience to adventurers, nature enthusiasts, and history buffs alike.