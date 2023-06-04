PIA starts Karachi-Skardu direct flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started direct flights between Karachi and Skardu after launching direct flights from Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

First PIA flight between Karachi and the tourist destination Skardu, PK-454, was operated today with more than 150 passengers on board.

The national flag carrier’s spokesperson said that the number of passengers increased on Skardu flights due to summer vacations in schools. It added that the airline decides to initiate flights from Lahore and Karachi to Skardu.

The first Lahore-Skardu flight was operated on June 3.

In another development today, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) unveiled flight schedule for Turbat airport for June. Three aircraft will land at Turbat airport on weekly basis this mont.

The scheduled flights would land at the airport on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.