First phase of Karachi Safe City Project enters last stage

Karachi: Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has directed an integration of Police 15, Shaheen force, Highway patrol and other units under the Safe City Project.

The IG Sindh on Monday presided a meeting over vital issues of the Safe City Project, E-Challan and Police Emergency Response at the Central Police Office in Karachi.

Director General (DG) Safe City Authority in its briefing to the meeting, apprised that as many as 891 cameras have been installed under the first phase of the Safe City Project across Karachi.

The DG informed that the first phase of the project has entered the last stage of completion.

He further apprised that the second phase of the project will also be commenced from the current year.

He informed that cameras are being installed at important arteries and thoroughfares across the city under the Safe City Project.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) traffic during the course of the meeting apprised that e-challan are operational on a few locations on an experimental basis.

He stated further that the E-challan facility will be available on all the roads in the second phase.

The IG Sindh, on the occasion ordered that EVR’s be deployed at strategic locations in the city while he also instructed an integration of police 15, Shaheen force, highway patrol and other units under the Safe City Project.

The IG directed that the system generated alerts should be received to all field formations. While he also urged extension of facility of the Safe City Project to other cities of the province.

Director General Safe City Authority, NRTC, DIGs and other officers were attendance in the meeting.

NRTC refers to the partnership between the Sindh Police and the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) for the Karachi Smart Safe City project.