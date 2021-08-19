First PIA flight post-Afghanistan takeover evacuates over 150 incl. diplomats

ISLAMABAD: The first evacuation flight from Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover has early Sunday flown out of Kabul more than 150 various officials into Pakistan including international diplomats, ARY News reported citing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chief.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said the Kabul airport operations are now limited to military landings only and the PIA special flight was an exception to evacuate various officials.

PIA got special permission to fly out passengers from Kabul comprising diplomats from various countries and officials of international NGOs, said Arshad Malik who oversaw the flight that was delayed due to a rigorous immigration process.

After the flight today, the operations of civilian evacuation have been on hold, for now, PIA CEO said. He added that even last night the operation was suspended due to the immigration process as Kabul aviation is being handled by foreigners.

READ MORE: AFGHANISTAN CRISIS: PIA EVACUATES 1,100 PEOPLE FROM KABUL

Separately yesterday it was reported that amid the crisis engulfing Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of Kabul, PIA has so far evacuated 1,100 people from the neighbouring country.

Taking to Twitter, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said: “Pakistan’s commendable evacuation efforts are continuing PIA has again resumed its operations today up till now we have evacuated 1100 personnel from Kabul.”

“Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan is back in Kabul. PM Imran Khan has directed all officials in Kabul to facilitate this effort.”

Earlier today, Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul tweeted that the Pakistan embassy in Kabul continued to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistanis, Afghans and other nationals.