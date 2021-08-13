First pilgrims to reach Saudi Arab as Umrah resumes today

RIYADH: The first carriage of foreigner pilgrims to reach Saudi Arabia Friday as the Umrah begins internationally for this year with Nigerians being earliest to land in the region deemed most holy for Muslims, ARY News reported.

The Hajj and Umrah ministry of the Kingdom has confirmed the pilgrims from Nigeria will land at 9.00 pm on Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz Airport. They become the first pilgrims of the year.

It will be the housing companies to receive Umrah pilgrims from the airport and hotels and supervise their entry to the Grand Mosque. “They are ready,” a member of the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah Hani Ali Al-Amiri said.

Umrah appointments will be taken through the “Eatmarna” application and so will the follow-up with each group during their performance of Umrah or visiting Madinah.

Amiri said that pilgrims will be able to purchase the entire Umrah program, including flights, transportation, hotels, and choose Umrah companies through electronic platforms.

READ MORE: Pakistan among 9 states barred as KSA opens Umrah applications

The Kingdom aims to gradually up the pilgrim numbers Umrah to 2 million. Currently it stands at 60,000 per month.

Federal religious affairs minister Noor ul Haq Qadri said Monday Pakistani pilgrims, among those from nine states, haven’t been allowed entry into the Kingdom as it opens Umrah applications.

Speaking today to ARY News morning show Bakhabar Savera, the minister said Pakistan was still amongst the nine countries not allowed unconditionally into the Kingdom.