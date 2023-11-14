First Safe City project to complete in January 2024: Sindh home minister

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Brigadier Retired Haris Nawaz said on Tuesday that the first Safe City project would be completed in January 2024 and 4,000 cameras will be installed, ARY News reported.

While talking to the media, Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Haris Nawaz said that the first phase would be completed in 1.5 year which will enable monitoring of vehicle records and models.

He announced Sindh government’s plan to recruit 6,000 more policemen. He added that the police officials deputed on security of different personalities have been summoned.

Related: Seven years on, Karachi yet to become a safe city



“Land grabbing is big issue affecting our economy. We are focusing to curb land grabbing and clear instructions are given to the DIGs and SSPs to take strict action.”

Nawaz complained about politicisation of bureaucracy as one group was backing Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the second was standing besides Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He criticised the trend of removing officers from opponent bureaucracy groups after the formation of new governments. The caretaker home minister urged to empower local governments (LG).

Haris Nawaz appealed to the nationals to leave the community biases and vote to the right persons in the elections.

Related: Safe City Islamabad integrates with Sindh to issue e-challans



Karachi Safe City project

The work on the Safe City project, under which Karachi is to see the installation of 10,000 CCTV cameras, could not complete despite the passage of seven years.

The joint venture of the Sindh government and the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) was delayed due to multiple reasons despite the Supreme Court’s order to launch it in 2016.

During this period, the initial estimated cost of the project has ballooned from Rs10 billion to Rs40 billion and the committee set up to finalise the project has held multiple meetings.

The project which was approved in 2011, is yet to be launched as the cost of the project has witnessed a 300 per cent increase. The initial plan of the safe city project in 2011 estimated a cost of Rs 10 billion, however, after a span of 12 years, the cost has reached Rs 40 billion.

As many as 10,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) will be installed phase-wise across the metropolis under the Karachi Safe City Project.

In the first phase, 4,000 cameras will be installed across the city and 6,000 in the next phase.

The project included the installation of CCTV cameras and establishment of command and control centres in the city besides introduction of the face and vehicle recognition software and biometric system to identify culprits.

Although the Sindh government had claimed that it would soon launch the project, however, the multiplying cost of the project due to delay from the provincial authorities has raised serious questions on the performance of the Sindh government.