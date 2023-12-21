First urea shipment reached Karachi port: commerce minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce & Industries Dr Gohar Ejaz confirmed Thursday that the first shipment of urea reached Karachi port yesterday, ARY News reported.

Caretaker Commerce Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz said in a post on X that the government was focusing on the farmers and food security and the first urea shipment arrived at Karachi port yesterday.

He said that the timely import, secured through proactive government efforts, ensures uninterrupted availability of urea for farmers during the critical Rabi sowing season (Oct-Mar).

“Food security is very important and this underscores the government’s commitment to sustainable growth of Pakistan’s agricultural sector. It would be ensured that our farmers have the essential tools they need to cultivate bountiful harvests.”

Urea price hike

The prices of fertilizers have been shot up as the rate of 50kg urea has reached Rs5,550 this month, according to an official document. The fifty kg urea bag surged by Rs171 last week.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the price of urea bags in Rawalpindi went up by Rs1,000 during the current week, while in Hyderabad it recorded an increase of Rs651.

In Quetta, the price of the urea bag was jacked up by Rs598; in Larkana by Rs154; in Multan by Rs100.

On December 11, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the departments concerned to prepare and submit an action plan immediately for uninterrupted supply of urea fertilizer on priority basis.

“To ensure uninterrupted supply of urea fertilizer during crop sowing, a comprehensive framework should be prepared and presented in consultation with the provinces and the relevant industry,” he said while chairing an emergency review meeting regarding demand and supply, and price of urea fertilizer in the country.