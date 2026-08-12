QUETTA, August 12: Eight terrorists linked to ‘Fitna Al Hindustan’ were killed after an explosives-laden vehicle exploded during its preparation for a terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Surab district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, on the morning of 12 August 2026, an under preparation Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) detonated while being prepared by terrorists affiliated with Fitna Al Hindustan in Surab District of Balochistan.

The premature detonation during preparation resulted into confirmed killing of eight terrorists with multiple injured. However the blast and secondary detonation of other explosives stored there by the terrorists of Indian Proxy has also reportedly caused tragic casualties of three nearby civilians.

In immediate response, security forces and the Balochistan Police reached the site and has launched a comprehensive joint clearance operation to track down the perpetrators and facilitators.

During the operation, security forces proactively detected the movement of fleeing terrorists, effectively engaging and neutralizing ten more. In total eighteen terrorists affilated with Fitna Al Hindustan have been eliminated in these incidents so far.

However, during the intense exchange of fire. two brave soldiers also sustained injuries. Sanitization operations continue in the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

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