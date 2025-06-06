Two indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO

Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Kolpur, Kachhi District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military media wing, during the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the Fitna al Hindustan terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, two Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the Fitna al Hindustan killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous Indian sponsored terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

Pakistan security forces killed seven terrorists associated with “Fitna al Hindustan” in two separate IBOs in Balochistan.

As per details, security forces conducted IBOs in Machh and Kalat against the “Fitna al-Hindustan”, resulting in the killing of seven India-backed terrorists.

In Kachhi area of Machh, a fierce exchange of fire between the security forces and Indian proxies led to the elimination of five militants.

In another intelligence-driven operation in the Margand area of District Kalat, two more terrorists were neutralized during intense gunfire.

The military’s public relations wing further said a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials was recovered during these operations.

The killed terrorists were involved in multiple acts of terrorism, and their elimination marks a key achievement in the ongoing counterterrorism campaign, the ISPR statement said.

Earlier, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, presented evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism in Balochistan.

In a joint press conference with Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, DG ISPR stated that “Fitna-al-Hindustan” (Indian proxies) were behind the attack on a school bus carrying children in Khuzdar, Balochistan, on May 21. The tragic incident, orchestrated under Indian directives, resulted in the martyrdom of innocent schoolchildren.