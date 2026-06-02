ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed 17 Indian sponsored “Fitna Al Hindustan” terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different areas of Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that, post-train incident on 24 May 2026, Security Forces conducted series of intelligence based operations in Mastung, Nushki, Zehri, Khuzdar and Ketch districts of Balochistan province.

During the conduct of these operations, own troops effectively engaged multiple terrorist locations. Following intense and fierce exchanges of fire, seventeen terrorist belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Hindustan have were gun down, giving a significant blow to the terrorist networks operating in these areas.

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Weapons, ammunition and large cache of explosives and prepared Improvised Explosive Devices have also been recovered from a killed Indian-sponsored terrorist, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitisation operations continue to eliminate terrorists from these areas, as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.