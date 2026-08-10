RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces have neutralized five Fitna al Hindustan terrorists in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday, citing security sources.

As per details, Pakistan security forces are continuing successful operations against terrorists in Balochistan as part of Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Sarkini and Chedgi areas of Panjgur, where five militants, including Wazir Waleed Jamal, described by security sources as a key commander of Fitna al-Hindustan, were killed.

Four motorcycles, machine guns and a large quantity of weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, the sources said.

A clearance operation remains under way in the area to completely eliminate the militant presence, according to security sources.

Read more: Four Fitna al Hindustan terrorists killed in Khuzdar IBO: ISPR

On July 30, security forces killed four terrorists linked to Fitna al Hindustan and destroyed two explosive-laden vehicles during a successful intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military media wing, on 30 July 2026, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Khuzdar District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan destroying two explosive laden vehicles along with four terrorists.

During the operation, movement of two explosives-laden vehicles configured as Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) along with terrorists were proactively intercepted. After swift and prompt action by security forces, both vehicles were successfully destroyed alongwith neutralizing four Indian-sponsored terrorists operating them.