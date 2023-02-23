‘Fitna Khan’ will hold long march if he loses election: Rana Sana Ullah

SARGODHA: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan will not accept the result of the general election if he loses, ARY News reported.

The federal minister Rana Sanaullah, while addressing the workers’ convention of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), called PTI chief ‘Fitna Khan’ and said, he is feeling that after losing the general election “Fitna Khan” will again hold a long march and spread anarchy in the country.

He added that PML-N started its election campaign under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz. He clarifies that PML-N is not afraid to contest the election and predicted that PML-N will form the government after defeating Imran Khan’s party in the general election.

Rana Sanaullah said the caretaker setup should conduct elections across the country as per the constitution and urged that free and fair elections in the country are the need of the hour.

The federal minister pointed at a party supporter holding a banner with an anti-judiciary slogan and said that people will come up with such stuff if courts will wait for a person’s (Imran Khan) appearance for four long days.

He said that PML-N respects the judiciary and also played an important role in the restoration of the judiciary by holding a long march in the capital during the Musharaff era back in 2009.

Rana Sanaullah maintained that the situation of the country cannot improve without Mian Nawaz Shareef. He announced that the PML-N former leader Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon and will be addressed the citizens of Sargodha in the next rally.

