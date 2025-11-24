Fitness guru Susan Powter returns with documentary detailing her resilience

Susan Powter, the fitness guru who dominated 1990s television with her “Stop the Insanity!” catchphrase, is making a comeback in a documentary that explores her fall from fame into bankruptcy.

The film, which comes after Powter spent years in obscurity following lawsuits that left her bankrupt, seeks to reintroduce the ’90s icon to a new generation while highlighting themes of financial ruin, female empowerment and food insecurity.

“Absolutely nothing has changed and everything has changed, every single thing in my life has changed, nothing has changed on the surface. But real hope is there, real opportunity to work again. That’s all I want to do,” said Powter.

Once a household name, Powter’s highly successful infomercial generated more than $100 million in sales, and she sold more than 10 million books and videos worldwide, in addition to hosting a nationally syndicated talk show.

However, Powter revealed that poor business deals and lawsuits with her business partners left her bankrupt and living in a roach-infested transient hotel in Las Vegas, where film director Zeberiah Newman discovered her.

After a conversation over ramen noodles, Powter agreed to share her story with both rage and shame, but not fear.

The 67-year-old declared the film wasn’t just about her, but a story of societal reflection and human redemption. “We can take Susan Powter to the 99-cent store and hear and watch her struggle to find real food and sort (of) highlight this idea that a lot of people are in food deserts,” Newman said.

While Powter is still driving for Uber Eats and living in a small apartment in Las Vegas, she said her refusal to be a victim and her rage are guiding her toward her second act.

The film is currently in theaters in both Los Angeles and New York and available for pre-order on Apple TV.