Five children drown in DG Khan pond

Dera Ghazi Khan: At least five children were drowned in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Jamdani area on Wednesday while playing near a pool of water, ARY News reported.

Upon being informed, the rescue officials recovered the bodies of five children from the canal. The relatives said that the children were slipped into a pond while playing in the village of DG Khan.

The deceased were cousins and belonged to the same family.

The children were identified as Waseem, Muhammad Aslam, Mujahid Hussain, Rizwana and Muskan.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan.

The CM has extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family over the death of five children and expressed grief and sorrow.

He prayed that may Almighty Allah grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

