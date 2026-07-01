Five dead as tourist boat capsizes on Saifullah Lake in Swat

At least five people have died and four other missing after a tourist boat carrying members of the same family capsized on Saifullah Lake in the Kalam area in Swat district, police say.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Swat Muhammad Irfan, nine members of the same family were on board when the boat overturned.

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He said that rescue teams are continuing to search for the remaining four people, who are still missing.

The DPO added that the bodies of the five victims were recovered near the Mahodand area.

Muhammad Irfan Khan said that rescue personnel, police officers, and local volunteers are taking part in the ongoing search operation for the missing family members.