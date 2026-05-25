PESHAWAR: At least 11 people were killed and seven others injured after a passenger van collided with a bus on the Swat Expressway, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting motorway police.

As per details, the deadly collision took place near Peshawar at Swat Expressway.

A spokesperson for the motorway police said the bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to Mardan Medical Complex for medical treatment and legal formalities.

The identification of the deceased and injured could not be ascertained.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the van driver, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, seven people, including three women and two children, were killed in a tragic collision between two luxury vehicles near Yakmuch in Dalbadin.

According to police officials, the deceased included two men, three women, and two children. Three other individuals sustained injuries in the accident.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.