Five dead in Faisalabad plaza fire

FAISALABAD: At least five persons were dead as fire erupted at a residential plaza in Faisalabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the tragic incident was reported in Faisalabad’s Mantagmiri Bazar where a blaze killed five people.

The rescue teams brought fire under control after hectic relief and rescue operation. The process of cooling is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been shifted to nearby hospital.

Read more: Mother burnt to death, three children injured in Karachi house fire

Separately on December 28, last year, at least six members of a family suffocated to death after a fire broke out in their house in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Hangu.

The sources relayed that the gas accumulated in the room where they were sleeping caused the fire.

Comments