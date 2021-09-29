Five dead in Nooriabad bus-trailer collision

KARACHI: At least five persons were dead and 20 others got injured as a passenger bus and trailer met a collision in Nooriabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred at the Super Highway in the Nooriabad area near Karachi where a bus heading to Khairpur from Karachi collided with a trailer, killing five persons on the spot and injuring several others.

Getting information, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Kotri hospital. The rescue sources said that the death toll may rise further as several passengers were in critical condition.

In a separate road crash on April 21, at least 12 people lost their lives and 20 others got injured in Khairpur.

The incident took place at Khairpur’s Old National Highway, where a passenger bus collided with a van carrying passengers.

As a result of the horrible crash, at least 12 people lost their lives on the spot, while 20 others sustained injures. Getting the information, the rescue teams had reached the spot and currently moving the bodies and injured to the Civil Hospital.

Following the incident, the emergency was declared at Khairpur Civil Hospital.