Track restored after train-tanker collision in Tando Adam

SANGHAR: Pakistan Railways (PR) authorities on Sunday restored up and down tracks after 11 hours which were closed after the collision between Rehman Baba Express train and a tanker near Khuda Abad railway gate.

Three bogies of the Rehman Baba Express train derailed near Tando Adam railway gate on Saturday.

According to PR authorities, both the tracks have been cleared for railway traffic.

Three bogies of the passenger train have derailed after the locomotive ploughed into a tanker which was reportedly stopped on the railway track after developing a mechanical fault.

In the horrible train accident, the locomotive was badly damaged while three bogies derailed, however, the collision has luckily caused no casualties.

The tanker has overturned with the powerful hit of the locomotive when Rehman Baba Express train was heading towards Peshawar from Karachi.

Read more: Initial inquiry report into Ghotki train accident sent to Azam Swati

Some eyewitnesses told the media that the opened railway gate was the cause of a collision between train and tanker.

Rescue teams and railway officials have immediately rushed to the site. Restoration work for the railway track was commenced by the concerned officials on the accident site.

On June 21, a freight train had crushed two children to death while injured two others in a tragic accident in Sukkur. Police had said that four children were grazing their cattle near Mando Dero railway station when the accident happened.