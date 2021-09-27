Five held after ‘fake pir’ sets woman on fire to ‘exorcise jinn’

KHANEWAL: Five more persons have been arrested after a woman was set on fire in Tibba Sultanpur village of Punjab’s Khanewal district.

According to police, a fake pir set the woman, said to be intellectually-challenged, on fire on the pretext of exorcising jinns.

As a result, 70% of her body was left with burn wounds. She is under treatment at a local hospital.

Also Read: Child burned to death by faith healer for ‘possessing evil spirits’

Following the incident, the police arrested the fake exorcist named Masoom Shah.

The police said they have arrested his five accomplices. The arrested persons have been identified as Iqbal, Rizwan, Munawar, Liaqat and Ashraf.

An FIR has been registered against them on attempt to murder, and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The police said efforts are underway to arrest more accomplices of the fake exorcist.