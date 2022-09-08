Five killed after bus, other vehicles collided in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Five people, including two women, were killed after a speeding bus and multiple vehicles collided in Faisalabad’s Sadhar area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, a speeding bus collided with a rickshaw and passenger wagon, killing five people – including two women. Meanwhile, almost 16 people sustained injuries in the road mishap.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and launched the rescue operation. The bodies and injured people were pulled out by cutting the body of the wagon.

The injured people were shifted to district hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Earlier in August, at least nine people including five women died and 12 others suffered critical injuries during a road accident in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

The incident occurred due to a head-on collision between a passenger van and a car on the RCD Highway in Balochistan’s Khuzdar District.

As a result, four persons including three women died on the spot while five critically injured including two women succumbed to their injuries on the way to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

