Nine killed, 12 injured in car-van collision in Khuzdar

QUETTA: At least nine people including five women died and 12 others suffered critical injuries during a road accident in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred due to a head-on collision between a passenger van and a car on the RCD Highway in Balochistan’s Khuzdar District on Tuesday.

According to officials, the passenger van collided with a pick-up coming from the opposite side on N-25 in Korak area of Khuzdar district. As a result, four persons including three women died on the spot while five critically injured including two women succumbed to their injuries on the way to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

Later, the critically injured were moved to Karachi for further treatment.

Soon after the incident, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Mohammad Ilyas Kibzai, MPA from Khuzdar Mir Yunus Zehri and other officials reached the area and initiated the relief operation.

