Karachi dairy farmers move SHC for milk price hike

Karachi dairy farmers moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) for a hike in milk price, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi took up the plea of dairy farmers. The association sought the court’s intervention to fix the milk rate at Rs 229 per litre.

The Sindh government lawyer informed the court that the milk’s retail price was fixed at Rs200 per litre in October, last year. The current rate hike is only associated with dairy farmers, who are seeking higher profit margins.

The SHC CJ remarked the court cannot help the association on profit matters as it would be decided as per the market.

The SHC after summoning records from the Karachi commissioner adjourned the hearing until May 28.

Last week, the commissioner of Karachi approved a hike of Rs10 per liter in the price of milk on the demand of the Dairy Farmers’ Association.

As per the directives of the commissioner, the price of milk was surged by Rs 10 per liter, with Shops in Karachi now selling milk at Rs 210 per liter.