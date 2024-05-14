35.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
- Advertisement -

Karachi dairy farmers move SHC for milk price hike

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Karachi dairy farmers moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) for a hike in milk price, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi took up the plea of dairy farmers. The association sought the court’s intervention to fix the milk rate at Rs 229 per litre.

The Sindh government lawyer informed the court that the milk’s retail price was fixed at Rs200 per litre in October, last year. The current rate hike is only associated with dairy farmers, who are seeking higher profit margins.

The SHC CJ remarked the court cannot help the association on profit matters as it would be decided as per the market.

Read more: Milk prices hiked by Rs 10 per litre in Karachi

The SHC after summoning records from the Karachi commissioner adjourned the hearing until May 28.

Last week, the commissioner of Karachi approved a hike of Rs10 per liter in the price of milk on the demand of the Dairy Farmers’ Association.

As per the directives of the commissioner, the price of milk was surged by Rs 10 per liter, with Shops in Karachi now selling milk at Rs 210 per liter.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.