Milk prices hiked by Rs 10 per litre in Karachi

KARACHI: Following the Dairy Farmers Association demand, the Commissioner of Karachi approved a hike of Rs 10 per liter in the price of milk, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per the directives of the commissioner, the price of milk has surged by Rs 10 per liter, with Shops in Karachi now selling milk at Rs 210 per liter.

Earlier, the inflation-burdened citizens of Karachi are expected to encounter more hardship as reports indicate a potential Rs 50 per liter increase in milk prices.

The President of Dairy Farmers Karachi, Mubasher Qadeer Abbasi, indicated that an increase of Rs 50 per liter of milk is expected soon for the people of Karachi, citing the high cost of milk production, soaring cattle prices, and government negligence related to these matters.

Abbasi stressed the urgency for the Karachi Commissioner to promptly issue a notification regarding the new prices aligned with the milk production costs.

He further emphasized that if the authorities do not announce the increase in milk prices by May 10, stakeholders will take matters into their own hands and raise prices after consensus.