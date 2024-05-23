Man arrested for making wife’s obscene videos makes shocking revelations

KARACHI: A man, who was arrested for allegedly making obscene videos of his wife for dark websites, made shocking revelations, ARY News reported.

During the interrogation, the suspect said that he was contacted by the website operators via WhatsApp. The accused added in his statement that that he is unsure of how the proprietor of the website obtained his WhatsApp number.

The suspect added that he had installed a camera in the bathroom to record videos of his wife two years ago but later removed. He added that he did not did not upload any videos of his wife to the website.

The police said that the suspect’s wife alleged that he was pressurising her to have relations with his friends. According to the police, the suspect’s wife said that he had also tried to make obscene videos of thier daughter.

The police are investigating the suspect’s mobile phone and laptop.

Earlier, the District Central Police of Karachi arrested the suspect, claiming to be affiliated with the international secret organization illuminati, involved in some heinous crime.

The District Central Women Police conducted a raid at Rizvia Society apartment located at Nazimabad area and arrested a fanatic named Tahir, recovering his wife along with four children.

Quoting the arrested culprit, Erum Amjad the Woman Station House Officer (SHO), stated that the arrested accused is claiming to have associated with ‘illuminati’.

In the preliminary investigation, the arrested culprit, who is professionally a teacher, disclosed that he received tasks via email. He was instructed to record a video of the task and then email it back.

The shocking revelations of obscene videos were made during the initial interrogation.