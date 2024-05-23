Major reshuffle in bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffling, the federal government transferred and posted several top officers of the federal bureaucracy.

According to notifications issued by the Establishment Division, Hasanat Qureshi has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PEPRA). A 21-grade officer Hasanat Qureshi was serving as the financial advisor at the Pakistan Ordnance Factories.

Secretary National Heritage Hassan Nasir has been given additional charge of Secretary Information. Similarly, the services of Hasan Raza, a Police Service officer of Grade 20, have been given to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Mian Saeed Ahmed, a Police Service officer, has also been directed to report to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

As per the notification, the services of Asif Iqbal Mehmood have been handed over to the Gilgit-Baltistan government. Saudur Rehman, a Police Service officer, has been transferred to the Balochistan government.

Earlier on March 21, the Establishment Division notified several secretaries after the approval of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif

According to the details, a 22-grade officer Aizaz Aslam has been appointed as the Secretary of Climate Change.

A Grade 21 officer Ali Tahir, who was serving as Special Secretary in the Establishment Division, has now been appointed as Additional Secretary Incharge of Science and Technology.

Secretary of Science and Technology Ali Raza Bhutta has been directed to report to the Establishment Division

Separate notifications have been issued by the Establishment Division in this regard.