NAB amendments case: SC allows PTI founder to attend proceedings via video link

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday allowed PTI founder Imran Khan to attend court proceedings in the NAB amendments case via video link, ARY News reported.

On September 15, 2023, the Supreme Court of Pakistan struck down amendments made to National Accountability Bureau laws as it announced its reserved verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s plea.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa comprising Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hassan Azhar hearing the govt’s pleas challenging the NAB amendments verdict.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor general said the bureau will adopt the arguments of the federal government in this case.

Justice Minallah remarked it has been told that the PTI founder wants to appear in this case. “How can a respondent be barred from attending court proceedings.”

This is a matter of basic fundamental rights, he remarked.

CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that Adiala Jail Superintendent was asked to make arrangements for the video link appearance of the PTI founder. This is not a matter related to a person but it is a matter of law and justice.

Review petitions

The federal government filed the review plea in the NAB amendments case under the SC Practice and Procedure Law and made the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau and PTI founder respondents.

Citing no violation of basic rights with the NAB amendments, the federal government pleaded with the SC to nullify its decision in the case. “Legislation is the right of the Parliament,” the plea said.

Verdict

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to National Accountability Bureau laws.