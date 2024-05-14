PTI founder to be consulted on grand dialogue offer, says Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub on Tuesday said PTI founder Imran Khan to be consulted on a grand dialogue offer, ARY News reported.

Speaking to newsmen outside the Parliament House, Ayub said progress on the dialogue offer will only be held after meeting with the PTI founder.

“Matter of talks will be discussed in the party ranks.” Responding to Khawaja Asif’s statement in the National Assembly on Monday, Omar Ayub said the defense minister is ‘unaware’ of Pakistan’s history.

Martial law was imposed by Iskandar Mirza, not by Ayub Khan, he added. The PTI secretary-general said Khawaja Asif’s father was member of Ziaul Haq’s Masjlis-e-Shora.

Last week, Prime Minister’s (PM) Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is ready for grand dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Rana Sanaullah emphasized the need for a grand dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that unconditional talks are the only way forward and the only option for resolving issues and creating a conducive environment.

He said that PTI is a reality that cannot be denied, whereas “Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are also a reality, Sanaullah added.”