Nawaz Sharif ready for grand dialogue with PTI founder: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s (PM) Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is ready for grand dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Rana Sanaullah emphasized the need for a grand dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that unconditional talks are the only way forward and the only option for resolving issues and creating a conducive environment.

He said that PTI is a reality that cannot be denied, whereas “Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are also a reality, Sanaullah added.”

Rana Sanaullah stressed that if dialogue is political, then political parties should be included, and that institutions can also be part of the grand dialogue in the next phase. He emphasized that the inclusion of institutions in the grand dialogue is crucial for progress.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Terheek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail, ruled out ‘any deal to seek his release’ and urged the courts to expedite hearings of his cases.

Talking to journalists in Adiala Jail, Imran Khan noted he has been saying for the past 18 months that he is ready for talks, but not for a deal, emphasising that deals are made by those who want to flee the country, like Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

READ: PTI founder rules out ‘deal’, asks judges to expedite hearings of cases

The deposed prime minister noted he had constituted a three-member committee for dialogue, adding that no retired general has been tasked to hold talks. “We are ready to hold talks with everyone, except three political parties – PML-N, PPP, and MQM-P,” he added.

He asserted that dialogue occurs with adversaries, and PTI’s most formidable adversaries are the ones with whom dialogue will be initiated.